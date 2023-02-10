Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has taken US$2.6 bllion off the table in its hugely profitable bet on BYD. Photo: AP
Buffett’s Berkshire reports 2nd biggest BYD stake to take US$2.6 billion off the table in 6-month selling spree
- The cutback on February 3 is the second biggest of nine publicly disclosed transactions since Berkshire began trimming its BYD stake in early August
- The selling spree would have netted US$2.6 billion in total, based on those nine trades and other unreported sales, according to the Post’s calculations
