Residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on January 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on January 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Business /  China Business

China’s disgruntled homeowners drive ‘wave of early repayment’ on mortgages, threatening Beijing’s consumption drive

  • Dismayed with being locked into higher-interest loans as rates fall, many Chinese homeowners are choosing to pay down their mortgages
  • China should roll out measures to help direct the use of household war chests into investments and spending instead, analysts say

Elise MakPearl Liu
Elise Mak in Beijingand Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:30am, 12 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on January 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on January 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE