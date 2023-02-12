Residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on January 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s disgruntled homeowners drive ‘wave of early repayment’ on mortgages, threatening Beijing’s consumption drive
- Dismayed with being locked into higher-interest loans as rates fall, many Chinese homeowners are choosing to pay down their mortgages
- China should roll out measures to help direct the use of household war chests into investments and spending instead, analysts say
