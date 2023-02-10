A Tesla showroom in Beijing. The US carmaker is the runaway leader in China’s premium EV segment. Photo: Reuters
Tesla raises mainland China price of Model Y’s basic version by just US$294, remains cautious about sales in world’s largest EV market

  • Entry-level Model Y assembled at Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai now dearer by 2,000 yuan, to cost 261,900 yuan
  • Small rise compared to price increases in the US means Tesla ‘is still striving to bolster deliveries’ in China, analyst says

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Feb, 2023

