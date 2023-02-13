A man looks at electronic billboards displaying the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central in August 2022.Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks tumble to 5-week low amid souring US-China ties as Link Reit crashes by most since 2008 after cash call plan
- Heightened US-China tensions cause investors to rein in risk appetite as the Biden administration sanctioned more Chinese entities
- Link Reit sinks by the most since October 2008 after seeking US$2.4 billion from shareholders via a rights issue
