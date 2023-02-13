The property giant, like many of its peers, has been hit hard by a slump in home sales and Beijing’s clampdown on excessive debt which made borrowing harder for developers. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Cash-strapped China Vanke seeks US$2.2 billion from private shares sale to keep property projects on track
- The indebted Chinese developer said it plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan by issuing 1.1 billion shares to specific investors in the Shenzhen stock market
- It intends to use the proceeds to replenish its liquidity and fund 11 projects already underway in second-tier cities
