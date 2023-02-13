A vehicle zooms past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central, Hong Kong in July 2022. Photo: Reuters
Link Reit sinks as surprise US$2.4 billion cash call triggers a sell-off in Hong Kong property stocks amid debt concerns
- A Hang Seng gauge tracking 13 Hong Kong and mainland China developers slips by the most in a month, erasing US$2.4 billion of capitalisation
- Link Reit’s first-ever rights issue, priced at a steep discount to market price, will be fully underwritten by HSBC and other banks
A vehicle zooms past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central, Hong Kong in July 2022. Photo: Reuters