Global market indices are displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on January 30, 2023.Photo: Bloomberg
China stock rally stutters as Goldman Sachs report shows reopening exuberance fading amid spending, property worries

  • Money managers remain unconvinced about the strength and speed of China’s recovery, a Goldman Sachs report says
  • ‘China’s experiences suggest property down cycles have always been associated with weak household consumption,’ the US investment bank says

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Feb, 2023

