A BYD dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A BYD dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Plans for BYD’s new US$1.2 billion battery plant in Zhengzhou revealed by environmental-assessment report

  • Constructions plans of a battery plant by Zhengzhou FinDreams Battery, a wholly-owned unit of BYD, were revealed by a notice for an environmental-assessment report on Sunday
  • Chinese carmaker needs to boost its battery production ‘to be ready for further growth’, founder of EV industry news website says

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A BYD dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A BYD dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE