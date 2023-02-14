A BYD dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Plans for BYD’s new US$1.2 billion battery plant in Zhengzhou revealed by environmental-assessment report
- Constructions plans of a battery plant by Zhengzhou FinDreams Battery, a wholly-owned unit of BYD, were revealed by a notice for an environmental-assessment report on Sunday
- Chinese carmaker needs to boost its battery production ‘to be ready for further growth’, founder of EV industry news website says
