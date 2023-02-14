Market indices displayed on a screen inside a bank branch in Central, Hong Kong on February 12. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Hong Kong stocks hold at 5-week low amid capital flight as traders await US inflation report

  • Stocks fluctuate after the HKMA intervened in the currency market for the first time to defend the local dollar amid capital flight
  • China is also taking steps to curb fund outflows as brokerages in Hong Kong halt account opening by mainland clients

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:26pm, 14 Feb, 2023

