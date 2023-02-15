The Hang Seng Index has fallen 7 per cent since January 27. A slew of factors could drag the benchmark lower, market observers warned. Photo: Jiaxing Li
Investors fear disruption to the three-month rally in Hong Kong’s stock market has just started
- Investors are beginning to question if the 7 per cent decline in the Hang Seng Index since January 27 has further to go
- Foreign funds’ purchases of Chinese stocks have slowed down to US$1.3 billion in February versus a record US$19.4 billion in January
