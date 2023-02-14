The Bund in Shanghai. In its position paper, EUCham makes 37 proposals to help Shanghai transform itself into a regional headquarters economy and world-leading innovation hub. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU chamber highlights measures Shanghai should undertake to attract foreign talent and businesses, undo damage of last year’s Covid-19 lockdown
- Don’t see efforts being made to maintain and nurture ‘a fragile ecosystem’, EUCham president says
- Still difficult to get visas for people expecting to work in or travel to China, EUCham’s vice-president and chair of its Shanghai chapter says
