Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. China is the ‘most important ascending power’ for investors to understand, Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. China is the ‘most important ascending power’ for investors to understand, Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last week. Photo: Bloomberg
US-listed Chinese stocks
Business /  China Business

China bull Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater dialled down holdings in Chinese stocks such as Li Auto, Baidu, iQiyi and Yum China in the last quarter

  • New York-headquartered Tiger Global Management also made similar moves, the company’s 13F filing shows
  • Bridgewater, however, boosted its holdings in Futu by more than 180 per cent, bringing its total layout to US$14.8 million

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 5:15pm, 15 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. China is the ‘most important ascending power’ for investors to understand, Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. China is the ‘most important ascending power’ for investors to understand, Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE