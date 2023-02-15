Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. China is the ‘most important ascending power’ for investors to understand, Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last week. Photo: Bloomberg
China bull Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater dialled down holdings in Chinese stocks such as Li Auto, Baidu, iQiyi and Yum China in the last quarter
- New York-headquartered Tiger Global Management also made similar moves, the company’s 13F filing shows
- Bridgewater, however, boosted its holdings in Futu by more than 180 per cent, bringing its total layout to US$14.8 million
Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. China is the ‘most important ascending power’ for investors to understand, Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn post last week. Photo: Bloomberg