China’s securities regulator tried to calm investors on Wednesday about a new regulation being implemented from February 28, and emphasised that it would not impose a blanket ban on cross-border trading in Hong Kong and overseas stocks by mainland Chinese investors. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its websites that brokerages will, however, have to make sure that their customers comply with its capital-control requirements. The statement came after some mainland Chinese media reported on Monday that some mainland brokerages had asked their Hong Kong subsidiaries to stop opening new accounts and to suspend any cross-border trading for their existing mainland customers to meet the new CSRC regulation. The CSRC statement said the reports were “not accurate”. “All mainland securities brokers and their overseas subsidiaries have already started working hard to comply with the new regulation, and to stop any illegal new account openings,” the CSRC said. “They will not face any restrictions on their services and trading, as long as they fully understand and comply with the new regulation.” Hong Kong’s Bright Smart suspends mainland Chinese clients’ accounts A core part of the new regulation is a ban on overseas securities firms that do not have a licence in the mainland to open new accounts for mainland investors, the regulator said. Even after the implementation of the new regulation later this month, existing mainland investors who have already opened accounts with overseas securities firms can continue to trade overseas and Hong Kong stocks, the regulator said. “But when these investors transfer any money to these overseas firms, they will need to strictly comply with the foreign exchange and capital-control requirements of China,” the CSRC said. The regulator ordered US-listed online brokers Futu Holdings and Tiger Brokers on December 30 to stop giving new onshore traders access to global equities , but allowed their existing customers to continue trading on the platforms. Bright Smart Securities, one of Hong Kong’s largest stock brokerages, on Monday said it would suspend the accounts of all mainland Chinese customers set up in China from Thursday, pending a clarification from the CSRC. Futu, Tiger and Bright Smart do not have licences in mainland China but their online platforms have signed up a lot of mainland customers. The three firms did not respond to requests for comment by the Post. China to give US audit data to avoid Chinese firms’ expulsion from US exchanges Sentiment seems to have improved following the statement. Futu’s share price in the US rose 8 per cent in the pre-trading session overnight on Wednesday, while Tiger Brokers’ operator Up Fintech Holding rose 5 per cent. As a next step, the CSRC said it would ensure that securities firms comply with its new regulation and safeguard the interests of investors. The regulator will also strengthen cooperation with other mainland and overseas regulators to conduct cross-border enforcement to make sure the market operates in an orderly manner.