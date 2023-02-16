Visitors walk past a sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing in July 2021. Photo: AP
Singapore’s Temasek cuts Didi Global, bulks up stake in JD.com as portfolio shrinks by US$10 billion in 2022
- Singapore’s state investment arm held US$55 million in Didi Global in the third quarter but no stake by the end of the fourth, regulatory filing shows
- Temasek increased its holding in e-commerce giant JD.com by 440 per cent by the end of the fourth quarter
