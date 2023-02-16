Hong Kong stocks rose by the most in three weeks on optimism China will take more steps to shore up economic growth after Beijing called for a boost to consumption and state-run media stoked speculation about liquidity injection. The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.3 per cent to 21,292.14 at the noon break to recover from the lowest level since January 4. The Tech Index rallied 4.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8 per cent. Alibaba Group gained 4 per cent to HK$104.90, and Tencent Holdings jumped 3.7 per cent to HK$391. JD.com rallied 7.5 per cent to HK$217.20, and online game developer NetEase advanced 3.8 per cent to HK$134.20. Kuaishou and PC maker Lenovo surged by more than 4 per cent. “There’s room for China to ramp up its accommodative policies, given the very mild inflation data,” said Yan Xiang, an analyst at Founder Securities. “A rapid downward cycle in corporate earnings is already over and there is more upside in stocks.” President Xi Jinping has asked local authorities to step up measures to spur consumption, a Communist Party-run newspaper reported, reiterating the message delivered during the Central Economic Work Conference in December. The central bank could still lower banks’ reserve requirement ratio, China Securities Journal said, citing interviews with local economists. Hong Kong stocks have struggled to sustain a powerful rally from late October, as the benchmark weakened more than 8 per cent since reaching a high on January 27. Escalating US-China geopolitical tensions and a more hawkish stance by US policymakers are among recent headwinds. China lowered banks’ reserve ratio twice last year, with the latest cut in December injecting 500 billion yuan (US$73 billion) into the financial system. Some 85 per cent of Asian money managers believe China’s recovery will be led by consumption as households unleash savings stored during the pandemic, according to a survey by BofA Securities. Elsewhere, Anta Sports Products added 1.4 per cent to HK$108.20. The stock slumped on Wednesday on speculation some major shareholders could be selling down. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater dialled down most Chinese stock holdings last quarter Chinese brokerages advanced. Haitong Securities rose 2.1 per cent to HK$5.30, and China International Capital Corp added 2.6 per cent to HK$17.50 as China reassured mainland investors they can use their offshore accounts to trade stocks. The regulator is implementing a new rule that could halt new accounts to curb fund outflows. Four companies started trading for the first time in mainland markets. Optical lens maker Jiaxing ZMAX Optech surged 120 per cent to 52.49 yuan. Gas detector maker Henan Chicheng Electric jumped 90 per cent to 11.17 yuan. Yangzhou Jinquan Tourism Products and Shandong Kuntai New Material Technology both rallied by the 44 per cent daily limit. Major Asian markets traded higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8 per cent.