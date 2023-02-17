Hong Kong stocks dropped, heading for a third weekly loss, on concern escalating US-China geopolitical tensions will sap appetite for riskier assets. Lenovo Group and Sands China will publish their quarterly earnings, a test on the strength of consumption recovery. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent to 20,866.30 at the noon break, bringing the losses this week to 1.5 per cent. The Tech Index dropped 1.5 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 per cent. Meituan lost 2.4 per cent to HK$144.80, and Alibaba Group Holding slipped 1.5 per cent to HK$100.60. Baidu retreated 2.2 per cent to HK$144.80. WuXi Biologics tumbled 2.1 per cent to HK$56.65, and insurer AIA declined 1.4 per cent to HK$84. China Renaissance Holdings, a financial services group, sank 27 per cent to HK$7.35 after saying that it could not contact its chairman , CEO and controlling shareholder Bao Fan, according to a stock exchange filing. Investors are increasingly divided about “the strength of China’s economic recovery and fast US interest rate increases,” said Dai Kang, an analyst at GF Securities. The market will need to wait for April for conviction “when there’s a clear picture of earnings,” he added. China imposed fines and sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, adding the US defence equipment makers to a list of “unreliable entities” for selling weapons to Taiwan. The move added to a spat over a series of alleged “spy balloon” incidents in recent weeks. China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon over Taiwan arms sales Hong Kong stocks have lost 8 per cent since the rally from late October peaked on January 27. Sentiment weakened this week after a US government report showed higher producer and consumer prices, renewing concerns about a premature downshift in the Federal Reserve policy tightening. PC maker Lenovo Group dropped 2.9 per cent to HK$6.80, while Sands China retreated 1.6 per cent to HK$28.60. Both are due to report their December quarter report cards later on Friday. Lenovo may show an 11 per cent decline, while Sands China suffers a 40 per cent drop, according to consensus among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Electronic component maker Lierda Science and Technology jumped 45 per cent to 7.27 yuan on the first day of trading in Beijing. Auto-parts maker Yantai Yatong Precision Mechanical debuted with a 44 per cent surge to 41.89 yuan in Shanghai. Other major Asian markets traded lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.7 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8 per cent.