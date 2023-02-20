Market indices displayed on a screen inside a building in Central, Hong Kong on February 12. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Most Hong Kong stocks gain on China recovery bets amid index review while traders rethink odds of Fed downshift
- Alternative data showed some mainland economic indicators are returning to near-normal levels, Goldman says
- Index review this week could benefit potential candidates like Li Auto, JD Health, China Feihe, analysts said
