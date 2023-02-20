Market indices displayed on a screen inside a building in Central, Hong Kong on February 12. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Market indices displayed on a screen inside a building in Central, Hong Kong on February 12. Photo: Li Jiaxing
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Most Hong Kong stocks gain on China recovery bets amid index review while traders rethink odds of Fed downshift

  • Alternative data showed some mainland economic indicators are returning to near-normal levels, Goldman says
  • Index review this week could benefit potential candidates like Li Auto, JD Health, China Feihe, analysts said

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 12:34pm, 20 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Market indices displayed on a screen inside a building in Central, Hong Kong on February 12. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Market indices displayed on a screen inside a building in Central, Hong Kong on February 12. Photo: Li Jiaxing
READ FULL ARTICLE