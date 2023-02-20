Employees work on the production line of electric vehicle battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
China’s top EV battery maker CATL’s big discounts to Nio, Li Auto could force rivals to cut prices, with benefits cascading to consumers
- Ningde-based CATL has agreed to offer top clients like Nio, Li Auto, Huawei and Zeekr batteries at sharply lower prices for the next three years, industry sources said
- CATL, China’s dominant EV battery maker, has seen smaller rivals like Sunwoda and Svolt lure away some long-term clients
