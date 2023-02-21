Sweeping changes to the rules governing initial public offerings (IPOs) in mainland China will attract listings by the nation’s fastest-growing companies and cut the time it takes to weed out ones that are unqualified to list, analysts say. Companies selling shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will for the first time be given the freedom to price their shares based on market demand . Listing requirements such as revenue and profits have been eased to pave the way for companies from fledging industries. The changes, which came into effect on Friday, mark the full implementation of a new registration system that has been tested on small offerings for the last three years. The new system sees China’s securities regulator relinquish its role in reviewing IPOs, transferring the vetting power to the stock exchanges. “It’s an important milestone in the reforms of China’s capital market ,” said Huang Hongwei, an analyst at Chasing Securities in Shanghai. “More high-quality leading tech companies will get listed here and Chinese companies trading overseas will return. “All these will be the driver of a long-term bull run for the A-share [onshore] market.” While China was the world’s biggest market in terms of fundraising last year, based on Refinitiv data, a lack of blockbuster IPOs is seen as one of the main reasons behind the perennial underperformance of onshore stocks compared to Chinese shares trading overseas. The Shanghai Composite Index of domestically listed stocks delivered an annual return of 3.1 per cent over the decade through 2022 while big technology companies have enjoyed stellar gains. Tencent, for example, the WeChat operator trading in Hong Kong, fetched 21 per cent in the span, according to Bloomberg data. Online retail giant JD.com generated an annual return of 12 per cent since its depositary receipts began to trade in the US in 2014. Since China’s stock market was launched in 1990, the regulatory hand has held great sway over the IPO market, using criteria such as profitability and growth potential to judge applications, and setting caps, mostly at 23 times earnings, on the amount of money companies could raise from flotations. That approach has deterred the companies that are most representative of China’s new economy, such as Alibaba and Tencent, prompting them to choose overseas stock exchanges for their flotations. The old system has also been blamed for corruption linked to IPO approvals. Former vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Yao Gang, who was in charge of the listing committee and was dubbed the “King of IPO”, was sentenced to 18 years in jail in 2018 for taking bribes and abusing his power. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.1 per cent on Monday, the biggest advance in almost three months. An index of mainland-listed brokerages fared better with a 4 per cent gain on optimism that the regulatory overhaul will boost their investment banking revenue. Concerns that the registration mechanism will lead to a glut of stock supply are overblown, as IPOs still need to be endorsed by the exchange authorities that have now replaced the CSRC as the main reviewer, according to Shenwan Hongyuan Group. Meanwhile, the regulators have become more aggressive in ejecting failing companies to keep a lid on the number of listed firms, the brokerage said in a research note this month. The number of delistings surged by more than eight times from 2018 to 50 last year, according to data compiled by Shenwan. Hedge fund buying sparks 380 per cent rally for hard-hit Chinese education stock “The registration system will foster more investment opportunities on the capital market,” said Wei Wei, an analyst at Ping An Securities. “Against the backdrop of eliminating the underperformers, the value of growth companies, such as computers and electronics, are increasing.” The regulator has abandoned the requirement for a firm to have made three consecutive years of profits before listing. Companies can now apply to list as long as they meet a market capitalisation of at least 5 billion yuan (US$730 million) and have one year of profits under their belt, according to official documents released by the CSRC on Friday. The watchdog has also scrapped the limit on how much IPO shares can rise or fall on the debut, allowing them to trade freely in their first five days. “The all-out implementation of the registration system will widen and enrich the array of industries of listed companies and boost market liquidity,” said Shen Chao, a strategist at HSBC Jintrust Fund Management in Shanghai. “The optimisation of China’s equity-market framework system will make long-term and overseas funds more willing to add their exposure. This, in turn, is conducive to the performance of the onshore market in the long run.”