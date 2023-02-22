Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio edged closer to launching new brands to appeal to budget-sensitive consumers after it secured a site for a new factory in east China’s Anhui province. It also doubled down on plans to roll out battery swap stations across the country. The Shanghai-based carmaker has opted to take over a defunct facility previously owned by sport-utility vehicle (SUV) maker Leopard in Chuzhou city and build a new plant there to assemble lower-priced electric cars, according to two officials at car component companies that have business ties with Nio. The two declined to be named. It will be the fourth production facility built by Nio, a company seen as a premium EV maker that has the potential to compete against Tesla in China. Nio did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. The company has been making strides towards building cars that are more affordable to middle-income motorists since last year, with plans to launch two mass-market brands code-named Alps and Firefly. Nio’s existing models such as its ES8 SUV and ET5 sedans are viewed as rivals to premium cars assembled by BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. “Lower-priced electric cars will be easy sales in China because more charging piles are being built across the nation,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of consultancy Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service. “Nio may want to rev up the development of cheaper models to grasp the opportunities.” Premium EVs, produced by Tesla and its Chinese rivals such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, are normally priced above 300,000 yuan (US$43,631). Demand for the intelligent electric cars started to decline late last year as middle-class consumers worried about job prospect and wages amid a slowing economy. Tesla slashed the prices of its Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles twice between late October and early January, with prices now at their lowest since the first car rolled off the Chinese production line about three years ago. Battery-powered cars whose prices range from 100,000 yuan to 200,000 yuan reported strong sales in the past few months as budget-conscious drivers drifted down market towards cheaper models assembled by BYD and Leapmotor. Most of Nio’s existing models are assembled at its F1 factory, officially called the JAC-Nio Advanced Manufacturing Centre, in Hefei, capital of Anhui province. The ET5 is built at the company’s F2 plant at NeoPark, Hefei. Its third factory, which has yet to become operational, is also based in the capital of Anhui, while its planned facility in Chuzhou is about 130 kilometres away. On Tuesday, Nio announced plans to build another 1,000 battery swap stations across mainland China this year, an aggressive move aimed at bolstering sales of its vehicles. The company had originally planned to add just 400 stations of that kind this year. Under Nio’s battery-as-a-service business model, owners of its cars can choose to rent, rather than own their batteries, which can slash the cost of the cars by up to 20 per cent. By building more battery swap stations, Nio is trying to ease the so-called range anxiety experienced by many motorists – a fear of the battery running out between charging stations. The company aims to operate more than 2,300 stations offering the battery swap services by the end of 2023. Nio said 400 of the proposed stations will be built along highway toll roads while the other 600 will be deployed in urban areas.