Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings said its profit declined for the second year, as a combination of global inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic eroded the profitability at China’s biggest cooking oil processor, backed by one of Asia’s wealthiest businessmen Robert Kuok. Arawana’s 2022 profit fell 27 per cent to 3.01 billion yuan (US$436.5 million), following a 31 per cent decline a year earlier, according to the preliminary earnings statement by the Shenzhen-listed company, which sells processed oil and grains. The company’s official audited annual result is due on March 24. Sales at the company, backed by Kuok’s Singapore-based Wilmar International, is an important indicator for China’s consumer sentiment. Combined with earning woes by other consumer companies like the personal computer assembler Lenovo Group and the retailer Wangfujing Group, they point to depressed sentiments as China’s economy struggles to claw its way out of its post-Covid slump. Even the largest companies with the deepest pockets have not been able to withstand the hit to corporate earnings from the Covid-19 pandemic, and from the government’s ham-fisted and over-the-top response to it. Rising raw material costs and labour shortage have added more weight on corporate earnings. Food fears abate as costs of cooking oil and grains plunge The average fourth-quarter profit of the constituents of the CSI 300 Index probably fell 12 per cent from a year earlier, a deterioration from the 3.4 per cent decline in the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg data. “The problem with Arawana is its profit margins that were squeezed mainly by costs,” said Wang Chen, a partner at Xunfunds Investment Management in Shanghai. Since it “falls into the category of consumer-staple, it remains to be seen how much sales will improve in the post-pandemic era. Buying into consumer stocks need to be selective now after a decent run-up.” China’s consumer sentiment hits record low, adds to calls for stimulus Arawana began trading on the ChiNext board of the Shenzhen exchange in 2020 and is the fourth-biggest constituent on the ChiNext index of start-ups, with a 4.2 per cent weighting. Wilmar controls almost 90 per cent of the listed company through layers of holding companies. It had 34 per cent of the cooking-oil market in China in 2019, more than the 20 per cent market share held by China’s state-owned Cofco Group, according to China Fortune Securities. Arawana’s shares rose 3 per cent to 47.59 yuan in Shenzhen, taking its gain since its October 31 low to 24 per cent. A sub-gauge of consumer-staple stocks on the CSI 300 Index has rallied 35 per cent in the span, while a measure of consumer-discretionary ones has advanced 23 per cent. ‘Painful, bumpy’ road ahead for China’s economy amid zero-Covid exit Arawana’s revenue increased almost 14 per cent last year, the exchange filing showed, indicating that falling profit was probably its inability to pass on the rising costs to consumers. Its return-on-equity ratio slipped 1.5 percentage points to 3.4 per cent in 2022. Raw materials including soybeans, wheat and paddies palm oil account for 90 per cent of the oil processor’s total costs, according to China Fortune. Advertising expenses, a barometer of consumer sentiment, increased by about 7 per cent annually over the past four years to 2.57 billion yuan in 2021. “Raw-material costs rose significantly last year on factors of global inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and weather,” the filing said. “The business was also impacted by the pandemic flare-up, a weak economy and sluggish consumption. Profit margins fell from a year earlier because the magnitude of product price increases could not entirely cover the increase in raw-material costs.” Lenovo, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, said last week that its fourth-quarter profit dropped 22 per cent, its first quarterly decline in three years. Wangfujing said it expected its 2022 net income to drop by as much as 87 per cent, while the Peking roast duck restaurant operator China Quanjude forecast a loss of as much as 283 million yuan.