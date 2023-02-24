People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik
People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Alibaba, NetEase fall with Hong Kong stocks in correction amid mixed earnings signals while Techtronic rebounds

  • Alibaba Group, the owner of this newspaper, beat market estimates in third-quarter report, while job cuts signalled challenges ahead
  • Techtronic rebounds after rejecting a short-seller’s attack, without addressing allegations the tools maker inflated its profits

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:38am, 24 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik
People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik
READ FULL ARTICLE