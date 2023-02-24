People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Alibaba, NetEase fall with Hong Kong stocks in correction amid mixed earnings signals while Techtronic rebounds
- Alibaba Group, the owner of this newspaper, beat market estimates in third-quarter report, while job cuts signalled challenges ahead
- Techtronic rebounds after rejecting a short-seller’s attack, without addressing allegations the tools maker inflated its profits
