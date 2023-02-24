China’s JAC Group has unveiled the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery. The battery, which could help reduce the cost of EVs by 10 per cent, was developed by Beijing-based start-up Hina Battery Technologies. The JAC EV, a demo car, is fitted with a 25 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery that can go as far as 250 kilometres on a single charge, Hina said in a statement. “A surge in lithium carbonate prices last year made many battery manufacturers and downstream users face ever-rising cost pressures,” Hina said. “Therefore, sodium-ion batteries offering better cost-performance, high safety as well as excellent cycle performance, have been widely expected as the most promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries.” Lithium prices more than doubled last year, peaking at 597,500 yuan (US$6,260) a tonne in China in November. They have since retreated, dropping to about 400,000 yuan per tonne as of Wednesday. The Chinese battery maker at the forefront of revolutionising EVs Sodium-ion batteries use cheaper raw materials and can offer EV makers an alternative to existing technologies that rely on lithium and cobalt as the main ingredients. Li Shujun, Hina’s president, told the Cailian news agency this week that the wider use of sodium-ion batteries could eventually slash the production costs of EVs by 10 per cent. Such batteries have lower density than their lithium-ion counterparts. Their energy density of 140 watt-hours (Wh) per kilogram is lower than that of lithium-ion batteries which use nickel, manganese and cobalt as ingredients. Lithium-ion batteries have a higher capacity ranging from 240Wh to 350Wh per kg. But sodium-ion batteries have advantages such as low-temperature performance and charging speed. CATL , the world’s largest EV battery maker based in China’s eastern Fujian province, unveiled its first-generation sodium-ion battery with an energy density of 160 Wh/kg in July 2021. Hina, founded in 2017, engages in the development and commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries. It also aims to expand the use of the new battery technology to other vehicles, including electric buses and electric scooters. It did not say when its batteries will be used in a production model. Li, its president, said the company’s production facilities had been operational while it looked to supply its batteries to other passenger vehicle manufacturers. CATL unveils cheaper sodium-ion battery to cut reliance on cobalt, nickel “The [JAC] demo car is the latest sign that Chinese carmakers and battery producers are working hard to develop new technologies that can make EVs more affordable for consumers,” said Davis Zhang, a senior executive at Suzhou Hazardtex, a supplier of specialised vehicle batteries. “Cheaper batteries will definitely drive up sales of EVs.” Swiss bank UBS has forecast that by 2030, three out of every five new vehicles sold in China will be powered by batteries. And while Chinese EV battery makers dominated the global market in 2022 – with six companies featuring among the world’s top 10 players – some Chinese EV makers are also planning to build their own battery plants. What will it take for global battery makers to catch up with China’s lead? Shanghai-based Nio , for instance, is working on its first battery factory to produce big cylindrical cells similar to those used by Tesla , Reuters reported on Friday. The new plant, to be located near its main manufacturing hub in Hefei, the capital of China’s eastern Anhui province, will have an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours.