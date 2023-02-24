No stocks were added to the Hang Seng Index in the latest quarterly review on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
No stocks were added to the Hang Seng Index in the latest quarterly review on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

No changes made to city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index in latest quarterly review

  • Tesla challenger Xpeng will replace milk powder maker China Feihe in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index from March 13
  • The number of constituents on the blue chip Hang Seng Index will remain at 76, the compiler said

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 9:19pm, 24 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
No stocks were added to the Hang Seng Index in the latest quarterly review on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
No stocks were added to the Hang Seng Index in the latest quarterly review on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE