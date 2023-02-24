No stocks were added to the Hang Seng Index in the latest quarterly review on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
No changes made to city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index in latest quarterly review
- Tesla challenger Xpeng will replace milk powder maker China Feihe in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index from March 13
- The number of constituents on the blue chip Hang Seng Index will remain at 76, the compiler said
