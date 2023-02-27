Alfred Chen, a 44-year-old engineer in Hangzhou, had been thinking about moving to a bigger home and taking his parents with him. An extra bathroom for the elderly parents would be great, he thought. He had kept an eye on the property market over the past year, and figured that he would need an extra 500,000 yuan (US$72,227) for that. But, given his age, he could at best get a 26-year mortgage, rather than the longest 30-year plan. In China, most big banks take a cautious approach and tend to cap the age limit and mortgage terms at 70 to 75 years. He stopped entertaining the idea. But an unexpected call from his property agent last week prompted him to change his mind again. The agent told Chen he might be able to extend his mortgage term from 26 to 30 years, and take out 3.5 million yuan instead of just 3 million yuan. Chinese banks are now eyeing a new group of homebuyers like Chen, the middle-aged and the elderly, to boost demand in the market. The trend seems to be in line with China's ageing population and a proposal to extend the retirement age from 60 to 65. China will be home to 402 million people aged 60 by 2040, making up 28 per cent of its population. The life expectancy for mainland Chinese men is 74 and 80 for women, according to the World Health Organization, versus the global average of 73. The National Health Commission in Beijing said life expectancy for the Chinese people was 78.2, according to a 2021 report. More likely, the loan incentive reflects the needs of China's housing market . "In my opinion, right now it's more about the pressing need to boost housing purchases rather than about demographic trends," said Xu Tianchen, an economist in China at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). "Supportive policies since late 2021 have failed to revive demand for housing." New home sales fell 28.3 per cent to 11.68 trillion yuan in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows. In terms of area sold, new homes also logged a 26.8 per cent decline. Moreover, the 100 largest property developers in China also ended 2022 with 7.6 trillion yuan in sales, down 41.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report by the China Index Academy. The influx of a new group of middle-aged and elderly homebuyers will, in turn, increase the amount of mortgages on banks' balance sheets. More banks in China’s second-tier cities are extending age limits and mortgage terms for older home seekers. For instance, Citic Bank’s branch in Nanning, the capital of China’s southwestern Guangxi province, will now approve 30-year mortgages for 50-year-old applicants, instead of only 20 years previously, a staff member told the Post. This has pushed its mortgage age limit to 80 years. In the eastern Zhejiang province, some banks in Hangzhou and Ningbo have extended the age limit to up to 80 years as well. Construction Bank in Xiamen, the capital of southern Fujian province, announced a similar move through a WeChat statement on February 16. "The extension of mortgage age limits to 80 years from previously 65 to 70 years means homebuyers up to the age of 50 can apply for 30-year mortgages, as opposed to under 40 previously," said Tyran Kam, head of China property at Fitch Ratings. "We believe this will technically help reduce the monthly repayment requirements for certain buyers ." The recent wave of early mortgage repayments has further eroded banks' holdings of high-quality assets, EIU's Xu said. By extending the age of homebuyers eligible for mortgages, some banks hope to offset some of the adverse impact of the recent downturn. "More banks will follow suit in the long run," he said. "The total term of a mortgage in China is determined by both the age of the applicant and the age of the home. Since the age of homes is set to increase in the future, as more existing homes enter the market, banks will be motivated to loosen the age limits for applicants as well." Banks know how to cherry-pick the best borrowers to minimise risks. A manager at Citic Bank's Nanning branch said they only approve applications from retirees who were state employees and are sponsored by their children. This month, property developer C&D Group said that its partner banks can extend the mortgage age limit to "100 years" in an effort to boost sales. It came with one condition – the children must co-sign the mortgage with their elderly parents. This marketing campaign sparked concern that the elderly might pass down their mortgages, instead of wealth, to the next generation. It was taken down the same day after an outcry on social media. “Too much loosening of mortgages for the elderly will ultimately transfer their financial burden to young people, who are supposed to bear any additional mortgage payments beyond the capabilities of the elderly under such an arrangement,” said Elaine Xu, director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings. In reality, however, the elderly in China are less likely to purchase homes for themselves beyond their 50s, as they are characterised by high savings, limited or unstable income levels, and low willingness to borrow from banks, said EIU's Xu. "Chances are thin that such bank policies will attract elderly buyers," he said. "Instead, it is common that they fund their children's down payments and mortgage repayments with their own savings." A homebuyer in China's commercial hub of Shanghai said on social media last week that she successfully got a 30-year mortgage using her 55-year-old father as an applicant, indicating that banks in first-tier cities have started to follow in the footsteps of their peers nationwide. After the call from his property agent, Chen in Hangzhou still cannot decide whether he should go flat hunting again. The recent market downturn has him worried about falling home prices. “If the price drops by, say, 200,000 yuan, it would basically mean I worked for nothing last year,” the engineer said. “But with such a policy, I will be more willing to restart hunting for a bigger home, and I believe many people at my age would be inspired to do so. “The housing market will probably be busy again.”