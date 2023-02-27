China’s most important political gathering this weekend is likely to unveil a new premier in waiting and candidates for other top government posts. Stock investors hope they will have the answers needed to revive China reopening bets. The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the nation’s biggest listed companies in Shenzhen and Shanghai, has fallen 3 per cent over the past three weeks, halting a bull-run from late October that started as Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid curbs. A series of spy balloon incidents and China’s ties with Russia have heightened geopolitical tensions, while investors have been left unconvinced by a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports from Post parent Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase and other Chinese technology companies. The National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will hold their annual meetings – known as the “two sessions ” – in Beijing from March 4. These typically last about two weeks. The market wants to see policy reinforcement to boost growth, according to Goldman Sachs, as China emerges from a punishing economic slowdown. “One of the appointments would be the challenge of [picking] the premier,” Timothy Moe, chief equity strategist for Asia-Pacific at the US bank, said at a media briefing in Hong Kong last week. “Is he going to be characterised as someone who will be much more economically-focused and friendly?” Li Qiang , currently ranked No 2 within the Communist Party, is the front runner to succeed Li Keqiang as the head of the State Council, or the cabinet that oversees key government departments and the central bank, according to market speculation. Before his elevation to the decision-making Politburo Standing Committee in October last year, the 63-year-old stalwart was the powerful Party chief of Shanghai and oversaw a two-month citywide lockdown last year. He has also had stints as Party secretary in charge of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, two of China’s most economically developed provinces. “We expect the two sessions to roll out supplementary policies on domestic demand, which will focus on supporting consumption and investments,” Zhu Bin, an analyst at Huafu Securities, said in a report to clients last week. “The key tone of the property policy will also be more positive.” Investors should, however, not get too excited. The economy is still hobbled by a sluggish rebound in consumption and a slump in the housing market, some analysts said. With a vacuum in economic data due to the Lunar New Year holiday, market history also works against impatient traders. The Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index have each fallen by more than 1 per cent while the two sessions are in progress, according to two decades of market data compiled by the Post. Buying stocks generated 0.9 per cent to 1.3 per cent in the two weeks after the meetings. China’s economy grew 3 per cent last year, the government said, cooling off from an 8.1 per cent expansion in 2021. Boosting domestic demand will be a priority for policymakers, according to Zhu at Huafu Securities. A cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratios, and cheap credit to businesses may also be a possibility, he added. “It remains the government’s work focus to bolster the economy and restore market confidence,” Yu Tianxu, an analyst at Wanlian Securities, said last week. “With the willingness of consumer spending hovering around a historical low, stabilising growth is the top agenda in 2023.” Additional reporting by Li Jiaxing