Chinese local governments gave permission for 106 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015. Photo: AP
Chinese local governments gave permission for 106 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015. Photo: AP
Business of climate change
Business /  China Business

Climate change: China approved most coal power plants since 2015 last year, making environmental goals harder, research shows

  • Local governments gave permission for 106GW of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015, and four times the amount a year earlier
  • ‘China continues to be the glaring exception to the ongoing global decline in coal plant development,’ says analyst

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:31pm, 27 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese local governments gave permission for 106 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015. Photo: AP
Chinese local governments gave permission for 106 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE