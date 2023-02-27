Chinese local governments gave permission for 106 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015. Photo: AP
Climate change: China approved most coal power plants since 2015 last year, making environmental goals harder, research shows
- Local governments gave permission for 106GW of new coal power capacity in 2022, the most since 2015, and four times the amount a year earlier
- ‘China continues to be the glaring exception to the ongoing global decline in coal plant development,’ says analyst
