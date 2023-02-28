A man is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
A man is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

China including Hong Kong the only bright spot for BofA, Goldman as Asian companies deliver 14 per cent stinker in earnings

  • Some 56 per cent of Chinese companies beat consensus with their latest report cards, topping peers in South Korea, Australia and Thailand
  • Earnings downgrades involving Chinese stocks have slowed, BofA says, while forecast upgrades in Hong Kong quickened

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 9:30am, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
A man is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters