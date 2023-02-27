Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto has issued a bullish forecast for its first-quarter deliveries, snapping at the heels of market leader Tesla even though it has held prices firm amid reductions by its rivals. The Beijing-based company said on Monday that it aims to deliver 52,000 to 55,000 vehicles between January and March, up 12.3 per cent to 18.7 per cent from the 46,319 units it handed over to customers in the fourth quarter. “The delivery guidance means that orders for Li Auto’s vehicles remain strong, even though premium EVs are not well received by middle-class consumers,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “To be precise, it has showed its potential to catch up with Tesla.” Li Auto delivered 15,141 vehicles in January, up 23.4 per cent year on year. Therefore it would need to deliver 39,859 cars in February and March – nearly 20,000 per month – to meet the top end of its forecast. Tesla, the front-runner in the premium EV segment in China, delivered 26,843 units to mainland buyers in January. Li Auto, Shanghai-based Nio and Guangzhou-headquartered Xpeng are viewed as China’s best response to Tesla as their vehicles, priced at more than 200,000 yuan (US$28,772), feature high-performance batteries, autonomous driving technology and sophisticated in-car entertainment systems. Li Auto, founded in 2015 by a team led by Li Xiang, now its CEO, reported net profit of 265 million yuan for the quarter ending on December 31, beating analyst expectations of a net loss of 111 million yuan, according to Shanghai-based EV news site CnEVpost. Per-vehicle profit margin stood at 20 per cent in the fourth quarter, up from 12 per cent in the third quarter. Early this month, Li Auto started taking orders for a new five-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV), aiming to expand its customer base as weakening demand for premium cars raises the competitive stakes. The L7, the third new model Li Auto has launched in the world’s largest EV market in just eight months, starts at 319,800 yuan, nearly 60,000 yuan more than the basic version of Tesla’s Model Y. With extended-range batteries made by Chinese companies Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery and Svolt Energy Technology, the L7 can go as far as 1,315 kilometres on a single charge. Li Auto expects to begin delivering the SUV in early April. How a price war among China’s EV battery makers could benefit consumers Demand for intelligent electric cars started to decline late last year as middle-class consumers worried about job prospects and wages amid a slowing economy. Tesla slashed the prices of its Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, assembled at the US-based company’s Gigafactory 3 at Shanghai’s Lingang free-trade zone, twice between late October and early January. Xpeng and other Chinese EV makers such as Aito also slashed prices to maintain their market share, while Li Auto kept its prices unchanged. Battery-powered cars in the price range of 100,000 to 200,000 yuan saw strong sales in the past few months as budget-conscious drivers drifted towards cheaper models assembled by BYD and Leapmotor .