Hong Kong stocks rose from the lowest level this year as upbeat report cards from companies including carmaker Li Auto and biotech group BeiGene underpinned optimism about earnings outlook. The city will scrap its mask rules this week to further reopen the local economy. The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.4 per cent to 20,025.62 at the local noon trading break, narrowing this month’s nearly 9 per cent slump. The Tech Index dropped 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent. Tencent Holdings rose 0.8 per cent to HK$352.20 and Baidu jumped 1.7 per cent to HK$136.30 while Meituan advanced 0.7 per cent to HK$137.10. Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment climbed 1.2 per cent to HK$52.75 while peer Sands China added 0.2 per cent to HK$27.70. Some 56 per cent of Chinese companies exceeded market expectations with their earnings reports in the final quarter of 2022, surpassing the ratios in other Asian markets, Goldman Sachs said. Profit downgrades involving Chinese stocks have also slowed this month, whose upgrades in Hong Kong accelerated, Bank of America said. Chinese firms only bright spot for BofA, Goldman amid Asia earnings letdown “We continue to take a positive stance towards China’s economic reopening,” strategists in Montreal at Alpine Macro said in a note on Monday. The stock rally since last November has front-run a part of the story, but China’s economic recovery will continue to strengthen, they added. High frequency indicators such as mobility point to an ongoing recovery in domestic activity across China, BofA strategists including Adarsh Sinha said in a note on Monday. Analysts at Nomura said the housing market is recovering, though car sales and goods shipment remained weak. The Hang Seng Index has declined 8.7 per cent in February, erasing about US$310 billion of capitalisation from the city’s broader market. It would be the first monthly loss since October. Still, the pullback has pressured the index’s 14-day relative strength index closer to 30, a level deemed oversold. Elsewhere, Li Auto erased gains to lose 2 per cent to HK$92.95 while BeiGene added 2.4 per cent to HK$134.60. The carmaker reported a 68 per cent jump in revenue in 2022, beating market expectations, while BeiGene narrowed losses with the help of a 72 per cent surge in revenue in the final quarter of 2022, according to exchange filings. Hong Kong’s government will end a three-year requirements on mask-wearing on Wednesday, saying they will be scrapped for indoors and outdoors, except in certain premises. Macau on Tuesday also lifted general outdoor mask-wearing requirements. Major Asian markets advanced, with benchmark indexes in South Korea, Australia and Japan rising by 0.2 to 0.7 per cent.