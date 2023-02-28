Motorists will be able to apply to drive to Guangdong and stay for up to 30 days per trip under the ‘quota-free’ scheme. Photo: Xinhua
Motorists will be able to apply to drive to Guangdong and stay for up to 30 days per trip under the ‘quota-free’ scheme. Photo: Xinhua
Insurance
Business /  China Business

Driving in the Greater Bay Area: Ping An, Taiping poised to offer one-policy motor insurance coverage for Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong

  • Four major insurers plan to introduce a new type of policy covering the city and Greater Bay Area as they expect traffic to surge under a forthcoming scheme
  • The new scheme will open up travel across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge to an estimated 450,000 Hong Kong motorists

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:02pm, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Motorists will be able to apply to drive to Guangdong and stay for up to 30 days per trip under the ‘quota-free’ scheme. Photo: Xinhua
Motorists will be able to apply to drive to Guangdong and stay for up to 30 days per trip under the ‘quota-free’ scheme. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE