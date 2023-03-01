Production has resumed in China’s Yichun, “Asia’s lithium capital” , after a government investigation into illegal mining activity last week temporarily halted production in the local lithium industry. Some lepidolite mines restarted mining activity on Monday, according to Chinese media outlet Cailian. Soon after news of the production resumption emerged, the shares of leading lithium producers with mines in Yichun rose slightly on Tuesday. Shenzhen-listed Anshan Heavy Duty Mining Machinery, for instance, rose 2.25 per cent. “The reasons for the quick approval for production resumption remain unclear,” said Dennies Ip and Leo Ho, analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. Another production halt was, however, possible during China’s annual National People’s Congress in early March, they added. Yichun, which is home to the world’s largest mine for lithium-bearing mineral lepidolite and has a reserve of 1.1 million tonnes of lithium oxide, represents 31 per cent of China’s recoverable lithium oxide output and 12 per cent of the world’s output, according to official data. China’s JAC unveils world’s first EV powered by sodium-ion battery The local government, which touts the city as “Asia’s lithium capital”, has attracted leading companies in the lithium supply chain – including Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) , the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, and BYD , the world’s largest EV maker – to the city, as the country actively embraces EVs powered by lithium batteries to achieve its carbon neutral goal. Last week’s production halt, which led to a brief recovery in lithium carbonate prices after months of declines, came after a post by the government of Yichun in China’s southern Jiangxi province on WeChat calling for a crackdown on illegal and environmentally-unfriendly mining activity. The central government sent a working group to Yichun to investigate the local industry last week, according to Chinese media outlet Yicai on Sunday. The investigation, which mainly targeted illegal and small-scale mining in Yichun, has had a minimal impact on the global lithium supply chain so far, said Susan Zou, an analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy. In fact, the short-lived suspension coincided with destocking in the supply chain, and legally approved mines had already restarted operations, she added. “The incident last week hasn’t lent any support to falling lithium prices yet. Though, the downturn has become moderate since late last week,” Zou said, adding that the price of battery-grade lithium carbonate in China is around 400,000 yuan (US$57,664) per tonne currently, compared to 480,000 yuan in January. How a price war among China’s EV battery makers could benefit consumers In the long run, with constant scrutiny on lepidolite mining in Jiangxi province, previous optimistic forecasts about growth in output are likely to be challenged, Zou said. Daiwa, for instance, estimated global lithium carbonate output will reach 1.1 million tonnes in 2023, with Yichun accounting for around 10 per cent of the output. Lithium batteries, although viewed as a low-carbon emitting alternative to fossil fuels, have several downsides for the environment throughout their supply chain, as they require large quantities of water and energy, and discharge heavy-metal pollutants. Ganfeng Lithium shares jump on US$2.2 billion China battery projects Production was halted in Yichun last December as well, due to an investigation by the local government into the abnormal water quality of Jin River, the main source of the city’s residential water supply. “It is hard to say whether there will be a similar halt in mining activities again in the region,” Zou said. “But potentially stricter supervision and crackdowns in the future might bring intermittent disruptions to mineral production.”