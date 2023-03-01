A file photo of Yeung Kwok-keung, chairman and executive director of Chinese property developer Country Garden, from 2017. Photo: Winson Wong
Country Garden founder Yeung Kwok-keung resigns as chairman and executive director, succeeded by daughter Yang Huiyan

  • Yang has jointly managed the day-to-day work of the group and has years of experience specialising in business and management, company says in filing to Hong Kong stock exchange
  • Yeung will continue as a special adviser at Country Garden

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 12:50pm, 1 Mar, 2023

