China’s top three makers of premium electric vehicles (EVs) reported stronger sales in February from the previous month, although analysts said the outlook remains clouded as economic headwinds prompt car buyers in China to choose cheaper models. The country’s top three domestic makers of high-end EVs – Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto – all recorded monthly delivery increases in February, but Xpeng’s numbers were slightly down from the same month a year ago. Guangzhou-headquartered Xpeng said its February deliveries climbed 15 per cent from a month earlier to 6,010 units, but this was still 215 units down on the number of units sold in February 2022. Shanghai-based Nio delivered 12,157 vehicles to mainland customers in February, up 30 per cent from January and 98 per cent higher than the same period in 2022. “For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles,” Nio said in its fourth quarter financial results released late on Wednesday. This sales target represents a 20 per cent increase year-on-year. Chinese EV maker Nio said to be planning new factory for its cheaper models Beijing-based Li Auto delivered 16,620 vehicles to buyers, 9.8 per cent higher than in January and 97.5 per cent higher than February 2022 deliveries. Analysts said some of the uplift in sales in February could be explained by the fact that Lunar New Year landed in January 21-27 this year compared with February last year, with most car makers suspending manufacturing and sales during this big national holiday. “As expected, deliveries in February rose from January,” said Chen Xiao, chief executive of Shanghai Yacheng Culture, a marketing and branding company. “But the strength and sustainability of the rebound remains to be seen since premium EVs are [currently] not as popular as cheaper models built by Chinese carmakers like BYD.” Since late last year an increasing number of Chinese car buyers have opted for cheaper EV models sold by domestic carmakers like BYD amid concerns over jobs and wages in the face of an economic squeeze. Shenzhen-headquartered BYD more than tripled its annual sales to 1.86 million units in 2022 with most of this increase coming from China, the world’s largest EV market. BYD bets nearly US$1 billion on EV battery plant despite concerns of oversupply The increased competition and changing sales pattern has prompted a price war, led by US EV maker Tesla and Xpeng, both of which have slashed prices to attract price-sensitive consumers. On January 6, Tesla slashed prices of its Model 3 and Model Y EVs by as much as 13.5 per cent after recording a 44 per cent month-on-month drop in deliveries in December, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The across-the-board cuts followed discounts of up to 9.4 per cent initiated on October 24. That brought the prices of Tesla’s EVs in China to their lowest levels since the first vehicle rolled off its Shanghai production line in December 2019. The tactic appears to have worked, as Tesla’s sales shot up 76 per cent to 12,654 cars in the week of January 9 to January 15, compared with the previous seven days, according to data compiled by China Merchants Bank. Xpeng followed Tesla’s price reductions with its own reductions on January 17, offering discounts of up to 13 per cent on some of its models.