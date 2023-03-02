Kuaishou Technology, the Chinese short-video platform operator that competes with ByteDance’s Douyin, has applied to trade its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange’s upcoming dual-currency counter through which investors will be able to buy stocks in either the local dollar or the yuan. The Beijing-based company made the announcement in an exchange filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday night, without providing more details. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) , which operates the stock exchange, will announce the starting date for the new counter in due course, it said. “The company believes that the dual counter model will provide more investment flexibilities and stock liquidity for the shareholders of the company and potential investors,” said Kuaishou in the filing. “The company is also pleased to support the internationalisation of RMB,” it added, referring to the Chinese currency. The new trading counter is likely to provide a further boost for Chinese technology companies trading in the city, as it may draw those mainland traders who want to trade Hong Kong-listed shares in yuan to steer clear of currency exchange risks. The Hang Seng Tech Index, in which Kuaishou is the fourth-largest constituent with an 8.2 per cent weighting, has rallied more than 40 per cent since an October low as the Chinese government eased its intense regulatory crackdown on technology firms and abandoned its strict Covid-19 policy. Shares of Kuaishou slid 1.5 per cent to HK$55.20 on Thursday morning. While the stock has surged about 70 per cent from a nadir in October, it still remains 87 per cent off its peak of HK$415 set on February 17, 2021, 12 days after it began trading in the city. The company was added to the Stock Connect programme in September 2021, making it available for trading by mainland investors. Kuaishou was one of the most sough-after initial public offerings in Hong Kong, with the flotation drawing 1,204 times as many subscription applications as stocks on offer in 2021. The frenzy did not last long after its debut, however, as Beijing kicked off its years-long regulatory curbs on big tech companies and President Xi Jinping’s common prosperity campaign stoked fears about the future of the private sector. The HKEX officially unveiled its plan to create the dual counter model in December. It will enable investors to switch freely between stocks listed in both the Hong Kong dollar and the yuan, the HKEX said on its website without elaborating. Market makers will be introduced to boost liquidity, it said. The initiative is part of a drive by the HKEX to strengthen links with the mainland and entrench its position as Asia’s main financial hub by fending off competition from rivals such as the Singapore stock exchange. It adds to the cross-border Stock Connect, also known as the exchange link programme, where transactions by mainland investors account for about a 10th of the turnover on the Hong Kong exchange, based on data from Citic Securities. Onshore investors have bought a combined HK$14.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) of Hong Kong stocks so far this year, according to HKEX data.