China Vanke, the country's second-biggest developer by sales , took advantage of a market rally in Hong Kong over the past four months to raise fresh capital from outside investors to ease a cash crunch and trim debt. The developer collected HK$3.915 billion (US$499 million) by selling 300 million new Hong Kong-listed shares at HK$13.05 apiece, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The placement, equivalent to 13.1 per cent of its enlarged Hong Kong-listed shares, was priced at a 6.1 per cent discount to the market. Citic Securities and Citigroup were the placing agents. China Vanke intends to use 60 per cent of the proceeds to repay its offshore borrowings and the balance to replenish its working capital, it added in the filing. About 23 per cent of the firm's interest-bearing liabilities of 280 billion yuan (US$40.7 billion) at end-June 2022 was denominated in foreign currencies, according to its interim report . "The company undertakes that the proceeds will not be used for new domestic residential development projects," it said in the filing. China Vanke fell 3.9 per cent to HK$13.50 in Hong Kong after the announcement, the lowest level in a month. Still, the shares are trading at 33 per cent above the level in late October, mirroring the rally on Beijing's zero-Covid pivot. Cash-strapped China Vanke seeks US$2.2 billion from private shares sale This market rally enabled the developer to sell more Hong Kong-listed shares to outside investors for the first time since it raised HK$7.89 billion via a placement in June 2020 . Last month, it collected US$2.2 billion from the sale of yuan-denominated shares to help fund 11 projects in second-tier cities. Defaults by Chinese property developers began to snowball after Beijing's "three red lines" policy squeezed weak borrowers and shut them out of the funding market. Authorities came out with a "three arrows" plan last year to ease access to bank credit, bond market and equity financing. More positive signs emerged for the embattled property sector, when the China Securities Regulatory Commission unveiled a pilot programme to allow private-equity funds to invest in residential and commercial real estate and infrastructure projects. China Vanke generated 57.3 billion yuan of sales in the first two months this year, trailing on Poly Real Estate's 63.5 billion yuan receipts, according to a report by real estate consultancy CRIC on Tuesday.