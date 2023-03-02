US-China geopolitical tensions do not present “much of a risk” to Tesla’s long-term ambitions to further expand its leading market share in China, according to the US-based executive who formerly oversaw the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s Shanghai operations. The company’s market share in China is still growing strongly, with demand exceeding supply, said Tom Zhu, Tesla’s vice-president of global products and manufacturing, who previously oversaw the US carmaker’s sprawling Shanghai factory. “As long as you offer a product with value at an affordable price, you don’t have to worry about demand,” he said at Tesla Investor Day in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. “I’m not too concerned about the market share in China.” When asked whether US-China tensions will challenge Tesla’s business in China, Zhu said the company will continue to do well despite geopolitical uncertainties. “We create a lot of jobs in the local community and for our suppliers, and we contribute a lot to the local economy,” he said. “I think as long as we’re needed in this country, I don’t see there is much of a risk of that.” Zhu’s comments came after Tesla announced it will build its next ‘gigafactory’ in Mexico, investing more than US$5 billion in “the biggest electric vehicle plant in the world”. The carmaker opened its first overseas factory in Shanghai in 2018, which currently produces its Model 3 and Model Y cars and has nearly 20,000 employees. According to data released by the China Passenger Car Association last December, Tesla’s Shanghai factory accounted for more than 50 per cent of the carmaker’s global sales in 2022, churning out 655,069 cars that were shipped to customers both in China and overseas. The company plans to ramp up its Shanghai output to a weekly average of nearly 20,000 cars this spring to meet a surge of orders, according to a leaked planning memo last month. Tesla founder Elon Musk drew criticism last year when he commented in a newspaper interview that Beijing should be given some control over Taipei . Musk also said China had sought assurances that he would not offer the Starlink internet service of his SpaceX rocket company there. Chinese EV maker Li Auto predicts strong quarter will narrow gap with Tesla Chinese authorities banned Tesla vehicles from entering Beidaihe, site of the Communist Party leadership’s conclave in the summer, due to spying concerns. Tesla has repeatedly denied its vehicles are used for espionage purposes. Tesla also faces competitive pressure in the China market. The carmaker slashed its prices twice in recent months, which sparked anger among some Tesla owners but also boosted sales relative to rivals . Meanwhile, China’s three home-grown premium EV makers – Nio , Xpeng and Li Auto – are seeing strong sales , with Li Auto in particular nipping at Tesla’s heels . Tesla lost its crown as the world’s biggest EV maker in 2022 to China’s BYD , which is expecting to post record fourth-quarter profits on strong sales of its EVs, which are priced below those of Tesla and its rivals in the premium EV space.