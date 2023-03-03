Hong Kong stocks were headed for the first winning week in a month after a private report showed services activity in China expanded last month, underpinning bets on economic and corporate earnings recovery. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 per cent to 20,575.16 at the noon break, taking the advance this week to 2.8 per cent. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.6 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent. Alibaba Group gained 0.6 per cent to HK$88.15 and Tencent jumped 1.4 per cent to HK$367.80. Search engine operator Baidu rallied 4.3 per cent to HK$148 as traders await its launch of ChatGPT-like bot later this month. Bilibili surged 9.6 per cent to HK$167.80 after fourth quarter losses narrowed. “The positive data has provided confirmation of China’s swift rebound on its path to pre-pandemic normality, providing fresh impetus to Chinese equities,” said David Chao, a strategist at Invesco in Hong Kong. “I continue to expect consumption to be a significant growth driver this year.” China reopening may unleash US$87 billion of savings into stocks, UBS says The Caixin PMI Services Index rose to 55 from 52.9 in January, beat market consensus of 54.5, today’s report showed. The gain, the fastest in six months , supported a government report earlier this week showing manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in a decade after Covid-19 curbs were dismantled. This week’s rebound halted a four-week slump, when the Hang Seng Index slipped more than 10 per cent into a technical correction, as investors fret the economic recovery will stoke inflation and limit the room for fresh stimulus. Traders are also waiting for Beijing to signal more policy support for the economy at the two sessions that kick off this weekend. The annual legislative and political consultative conferences could set a bullish growth target as the nation further reopens its economy. Inspur Electronic slumped by the 10 per cent daily limit to 38.84 yuan in Shenzhen while Inspur Software slid 4.2 per cent to 16.38 yuan in Shanghai. The US added several Chinese firms including Inspur Group to the Entity List , restricting its access to US tech exports. Affiliate Inspur Digital crashed 13 per cent to HK$5.35 in Hong Kong Elsewhere, two stocks debuted on Friday. Sichuan Rongda Gold rose 44 per cent to 10.21 yuan in Shenzhen while chip-testing equipment maker JHT Design also surged 44 per cent to 84.36 yuan in Shanghai. Most major Asian markets rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was little changed.