Hong Kong stocks dropped after China set a lower-than-expected economic growth target for the year, disappointing traders banking on massive stimulus to support the faltering market rally. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 per cent to 20,514.57 at 9.52am local time, after logging a 2.8 per cent gain last week. The Tech Index dropped 0.5 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.1 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding slipped 1.6 per cent to HK$86.60 while property developer Country Garden lost 4.9 per cent to HK$2.51 and peer Longfor Group retreated 3.4 per cent to HK$24.05. Sportswear makers Li Ning and Anta Sports Products both declined by more than 2 per cent. Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang set a target of “around 5 per cent” this year in the government work report to the National People’s Congress on Sunday, leaving it to his likely successor Li Qiang to provide more incentives some time next week. China’s Gross domestic product increased 3 per cent in 2022. The target was conservative, economists at Goldman Sachs said in a report on Monday. “Overall, government-led infrastructure building is unlikely to be the key driver of growth this year” given the lower than expected budget deficit and local government financing budgets, they added. Property management firm Country Garden Services tumbled 8.6 per cent to HK$14.64 after expecting net income to drop by as much as 51 per cent in 2022. Elsewhere, Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology rose 5.7 per cent to 138.49 yuan on its first day of trading in Shenzhen. Other major Asian markets all rose tracking Friday’s bullish close on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent.