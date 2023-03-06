Yum China Holdings , which owns the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurant chains in mainland China, is melding more local specialities into its dishes to cater to budget-conscious consumers as it moves to capitalise on China’s economic recovery after the end of Covid-19 restrictions. The fast-food behemoth, which is spending up to US$900 million to expand by up to 1,300 stores across mainland China this year , is adjusting to changing tastes in a fragmented and cutthroat market where consumer habits have been altered by the three-year-long pandemic, said CEO Joey Wat. Young people now are looking for value when it comes to meal choices because they are more focused on saving money to buy homes or rent flats, which in turn puts pressure on restaurants to cut costs and launch new affordable products, Wat said. “We certainly see that value-for-money is becoming a more and more important theme,” she said. “It is ironic that the young people in the first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen have tighter budgets than [their peers in] the lower-tier cities because of housing prices.” Yum China was the trailblazer among western fast-food giants tapping the Chinese market, but now competes against all local and international rivals, Wat said. “Our industry is quite a fragmented industry,” Wat said. “So this is not an industry that few players can dominate. It is not about what type of food or what brand one serves. Instead, it is about the price point, or consumption per person.” KFC’s chicken burgers were viewed as luxury cuisine by Chinese consumers when the brand landed on the mainland in 1987. A KFC meal then could cost one-third of a wage-earner’s monthly income. Now, KFC recognises that its competition is every restaurant that offers meals priced at about 30 yuan (US$4.34). China reopening may unleash US$87 billion of savings into stocks, UBS says “Fast-food giants like Yum China and McDonald’s have the advantage of brand awareness now,” said Chen Xiao, CEO of Shanghai Yacheng Culture, a marketing and branding company. “But consumers are picky now, and the big-name restaurant chains need to react promptly to adapt to the dynamic market.” Yum China’s outlets have launched new dishes including rice vermicelli, hot dry noodles and fish balls, as well as mao xue wang, a traditional dish that combines duck blood, tripe, chicken gizzards and other organs into a simmered broth containing chilis and peppercorns. In January, Pizza Hut launched a pizza called Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, which combines abalone, conpoy, spare ribs, sliced egg, sea cucumber, fish skin, mushroom, dried bamboo shoots and taro, topped with mozzarella cheese. Muslims cheer KFC’s halal move, hope they’ll have more food choices in Hong Kong “We like to work on all these different local specialities to delight the customers,” Wat said. “There will be more to come.” Yum China said last month that sales recovered in January after a pandemic-ravaged fourth quarter in which net income plunged 89 per cent year on year. Following the relaxation of Beijing’s zero-Covid policies, Yum reported mid-single-digit growth in same-store sales during the Lunar New Year holiday from January 21 to 27 this year. Consumer goods makers, restaurants, cinemas, fitness clubs and KTV parlours in China are prepared for a full business recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic eased in January, pinning hopes on “revenge spending” as people, particularly Gen Z consumers, those born in the mid to late 1990s, increase their purchases of food and services. On Sunday, Beijing set its economic growth target for 2023 at 5 per cent , compared to last year’s 3 per cent – the second-lowest recorded percentage since 1976 and only slightly better than the 2.2 per cent growth reported in 2020.