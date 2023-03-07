Hong Kong stocks rose for a third day as China turned to private tech-sector firms to drive technology innovation and self-sufficiency amid widening US sanctions. Ping An Insurance climbed on report losses will be limited in a Hong Kong hotel blaze. The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.2 per cent to 20,850.18 at the noon break. The Tech Index advanced 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding climbed 3.6 per cent to HK$90.40 while China’s biggest chip maker SMIC climbed 1 per cent to HK$16.88. CNOOC advanced 5 per cent to HK$12.58 and PetroChina gained 3.9 per cent to HK$4.48, as crude prices approached a four-month high. Ping An added 0.8 per cent to HK$56.30. China’s largest insurer said potential claims tied to the Kimpton Hotel fire are limited to 23 per cent of the US$335 million insured sum as it took out reinsurance policies to spread its risk. The stock rebounded from a 2.4 per cent loss on Monday following the blaze. Capable and qualified private enterprises should strengthen independent innovation and play a greater role in promoting self-reliance in science and technology, President Xi Jinping told delegates at the political consultative conference in Beijing on Monday. “Stabilising expectations and boosting confidence is the government’s key task now, given the recovery is in the nascent stage,” said Liu Sijia, an analyst at Donghai Securities. “It’s expected that the government will continue to offer tax breaks to achieve its goals.” The Hang Seng Index has risen 2.1 per cent over the past three trading days to the highest level since February 20, backed up reports this week showing a robust recovery in Chinese manufacturing and services. Stocks advanced as the corporate earnings season came into full swing. JD.com climbed 1.2 per cent to HK$189.60. The e-commerce platform operator, China Unicom and Hong Kong subway operator MTR Corp are among Hang Seng Index members due to publish their report cards this week. Elsewhere, Hong Kong jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook tumbled 5.5 per cent to HK$14.74 after managing director Chan Sai-Cheong, who is in charge of the company’s mainland business, resigned for personal reasons. Animal feed producer Boen Group jumped 44 per cent to 13.42 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen. Major Asian markets all advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.4 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi also rose 0.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent.