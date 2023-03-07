China’s currency regulator said it would continue to guide and urge banks to improve their processes in handling cross-border financial services, as it refuted the claim by the emerging market investment guru Mark Mobius about a clampdown in the country’s remittances. “There is no change in the country’s policy on cross-border remittance of funds”, the State Administration on Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement cited by CNBC, adding that it is “business as usual” in offshore fund transfers. The statement by SAFE followed an interview last week on Fox Business, during which Mobius said he could not take his money out of HSBC in Shanghai. “The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country,” Mobius said in the interview, adding that investors should be “very, very careful” when investing in China. “I can’t get an explanation of why they’re doing this. They’re putting all kinds of barriers,” Mobius said. “They don’t say, ‘no, you can’t get your money out’. But they say, ‘give us all the records from 20 years of how you made this money’ … This is crazy.” ‘I can’t get my money out’ of China: billionaire investor Mark Mobius The remarks were unusual for Mobius, an astute picker of under-the-radar investment opportunities, whose bullish calls on China preceded other banks by decades and earned him the moniker as the “godfather of emerging markets” . Mobius, 86, stepped down as chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group in 2018 to establish Mobius Capital Partners. China’s currency is not freely convertible due to the country’s closed capital account, which subjects offshore remittances to approvals by SAFE. Still, institutional investors, foreigners and expatriate employees can remit salaries, dividends and investment earnings under the regulator’s guidelines. “We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows,” HSBC said in an e-mailed response to Reuters. “As common practices in many countries commercial banks conduct businesses under operational procedures and control requirements for processing transactions appropriately.” The kerfuffle may all be a matter of the “basic process and internal control requirements of the bank handling [this] specific business,” SAFE said, adding that it would continue to “guide” and “urge” commercial banks to optimise cross-border financial services and improve services.