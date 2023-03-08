Hong Kong stocks slumped by most in five weeks amid China’s moves to strengthen its regulatory oversight of the financial markets and preparing plans to overcome US technology curbs. Traders bet the Federal Reserve will abandon its downshift at this month’s policy meeting. The Hang Seng Index fell 2.2 per cent to 20,092.87 at 10.40am local time, heading for the biggest setback since January 30. The Tech Index tumbled 3.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent. JD.com sank 3.9 per cent to HK$179.20 and Alibaba Group slipped 2.7 per cent to HK$86.30 to lead benchmark index losers. Tencent Holdings retreated 2.4 per cent to HK$3482.20 and Xiaomi slumped 4.3 per cent to HK$11.98 while Country Garden Services lost 3.9 per cent to HK$14.70. China unveiled a plan to form the National Financial Regulatory Commission to oversee the banking and insurance industries, which will absorb some of the powers from the central bank and market regulator. Beijing will also form a bureau to tighten data security. Philanthropy heavyweights expected at Hong Kong’s family-office summit Local stocks and some regional markets were also whacked by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the US central bank could quicken rate increases as needed, and that the terminal rate would be eventually higher than expected amid sticky consumer inflation. Rates traders priced in a 50-basis point hike for the March meeting, up from a 25-basis point bets. There is more than an even chance the Fed funds rate will climb to between 5.50 and 5.75 per cent by June, according to data compiled by CME Group. The Fed raised its key rate by a quarter point to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 per cent last month. Elsewhere, Hangzhou Kaida Metal Catalyst and Compound surged 38 per cent to 8.61 yuan on the first day of trading in Beijing. Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8 per cent.