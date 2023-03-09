Hong Kong stocks fluctuated amid deepening concern over the outlook for China’s technology sector while a government report showing slower inflation raised hopes of China policy easing. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent to 20,097.14 at the noon break after changing directions more than 10 times in morning trading. The Tech Index was little changed and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding rose 0.1 per cent to HK$85.85, and NetEase gained 0.6 per cent to HK$130.50. Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD rallied 2.5 per cent to HK$222.80. E-commerce giant JD.com added 2 per cent to HK$181.80 before the release of its results later on Thursday. Limiting the gains, Tencent Holdings lost 0.7 per cent to HK$347.20. Meituan shed 0.8 per cent to HK$130.90. The Netherlands is proposing new rules that would curb exports of so-called immersion DUV lithography machines, which are critical to producing the world’s most advanced chips. The rules are expected before the summer, the minister of foreign trade wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday. The Dutch proposal follows a similar move imposed by the US last year and is largely seen as the result of discussions between the US and its allies to contain China’s access to the most advanced technology. “The geopolitical factor could be a focus this year, given that the US will continue to exert its influence over other nations,” said Dang Chongyu, an analyst at Sealand Securities. “Such impact on Hong Kong stocks may be intensified going forward.” ‘Puzzling’ as China’s consumer inflation eases on weak demand Separately, consumer prices in China rose 1 per cent from a year earlier in February, the slowest in a year, the statistics bureau reported on Thursday . Producer prices dropped 1.4 per cent, versus a 0.8 per cent decline in January. Three companies started trading on Thursday. Logory Logistics Technology, an operator of a digital freight platform, dropped 4.1 per cent to HK$2.78 in Hong Kong. Mloptic, a maker of optical components, surged 198 per cent to 208 yuan in Shanghai and Hangzhou Huasu Technology, which makes battery-management products, gained 56 per cent to 88 yuan in Shenzhen. Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added less than 0.1 per cent.