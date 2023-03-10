Hong Kong stocks tumbled, pushing the city’s benchmark index to its biggest weekly loss since October. Disappointing results from e-commerce platform operator JD.com and insurer AIA Group clouded corporate earnings outlook. Cash-strapped Kaisa Group tanked after trading resumed. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.5 per cent to 19,426.10 as of 10am local time, bringing the decline this week to 5 per cent. The Tech Index dropped 3.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.7 per cent. JD.com sank 11 per cent to HK$159.10, after fourth-quarter revenue growth slowed to 7 per cent from 23 per cent a year earlier. AIA slid 2.8 per cent to HK$83.10 after reporting a 1 per cent drop in operating profit. Sentiment was affected by concerns about a wider fallout from the collapse of Silvergate Capital, which triggered a rout in US banking stocks in overnight New York trading. Elsewhere, Chinese property developer Kaisa Group tumbled 27 per cent to HK$0.61 as the stock resumed after being halted from trading for nearly a year. Three companies began trading on Friday. JF Wealth added 0.5 per cent to HK$17.06 in Hong Kong. Xinjiang Baodi Mining surged 44 per cent to 6.31 yuan in Shanghai, while Shanghai Tieda Electronic and Information Technology gained 31 per cent to 4.42 yuan in Beijing. Other major Asian markets all headed south. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.8 per cent.