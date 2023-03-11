Cash-strapped Chinese property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co has warned of a US$2 billion loss for last year, saying the industry’s debt crisis and housing market slump led to a substantial decrease in its business. Shanghai-based CIFI said that it expected a loss ranging from 13 billion yuan to 14 billion yuan (US$1.87 billion to US$2.02 billion) for 2022, according to the company’s filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday. It estimated core net losses attributable to equity owners to range from 5.1 billion yuan to 5.6 billion yuan during the same period, compared to a core net profit of 7.28 billion yuan in 2021. The expected shortfall was mainly attributed to a decline in the number of properties delivered last year and increases impairment provision for property projects, which were both “affected by the overall unfavourable business environment of the real estate industry and the pandemic ” last year, according to the company’s filing. It also chalked up the deficit to the yuan’s depreciation and fair value loss recorded from investment properties. CIFI’s profit warning reflected the predicament afflicting one of China’s most important industries – the property sector represents around 25 per cent of the country’s total gross domestic product – which prompted Beijing to push a sweeping rescue package to bail out a market mired in a record slowdown and deep liquidity crunch. The property market downturn became more obvious last year when the country’s 100 largest developers recorded 7.6 trillion yuan in sales, down 41.3 per cent from in 2021, according to a report by independent real estate research firm China Index Academy. CIFI is already looking to sell its crown-jewel assets in Shanghai , including its headquarters, after its state-guaranteed yuan bond issuance of up to 1.5 billion yuan hit a snag. That followed the company’s move to default on US$318 million in offshore bonds on November 1 last year, while terminating all discussions with individual creditors and creditor groups offshore. China’s CIFI looks to offload Shanghai assets after bond fails to take off In its filing on Friday, CIFI said it has made “significant progress” to formulate “a holistic solution” that would resolve the company’s liquidity issues. The firm said it has set up a coordination committee to commence “constructive discussions” on potential solutions with an ad hoc group of bondholders, or its advisers, no later than the end of this month. According to the initial plan, creditors will not be required to accept any reduction in the principal amount of debt. CIFI, however, may offer creditors an option to voluntarily convert a proportion of the debt to equity or convertible bonds in the company. CIFI expected the interest to be paid partially in cash and partially in the form of goods or services during an initial period. The company said its interest burden will need to be reduced to a certain amount, which would allow it to return to a position of long-term financial stability. The firm also expected to extend the amortisation of the principal and maturity of its debts to no more than seven years from the date when the plan is fully implemented.