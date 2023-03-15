The pro-business and pragmatic tone struck by China’s new Premier Li Qiang may provide some impetus to the nation’s stock markets that are struggling for direction, as he makes steady growth a top priority, analysts say. Li’s reaffirmation of Beijing’s “unwavering” support to the private sector and pledge of further opening-up to attract foreign investments will boost stocks by underpinning investors’ risk appetite in the long run, according to Shenwan Hongyuan Group. Meanwhile, Saxo Markets said that the general rhetoric delivered by the new premier is pro-growth and market-friendly, offering some tailwind to equities. Traders and analysts have been analysing Li’s first media briefing on Monday, after he succeeded Li Keqiang as the premier, for clues on how his policy approach will sway the market and affect their portfolios. During the 1.5-hour long press conference, the former Shanghai Communist Party chief took 10 questions from the media, ranging from measures to help achieve the annual growth target to boosting employment and US-China decoupling. “Attaching importance to the market and the private economy has always been a critical factor to support the risk appetite for the A-share market,” said Fu Jingtao, a strategist at Shenwan Hongyuan in Shanghai, referring to China’s yuan-traded stocks. “Attracting investments and opening-up, coupled with the digital economy, will probably be the focus of Premier Li’s work over a period of time.” The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent on Tuesday, giving up some of the 1.2 per cent gain the previous day. The market’s reaction was relatively better compared with the end of the Party congress in October, when stocks fell by more than 2 per cent after President Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power raised concerns about the growth outlook. Li, 63, widely viewed as a Xi loyalist, has gained a pro-business reputation among entrepreneurs and foreign investors. Before being promoted as a member of the decision-making Politburo’s standing committee last year, Li spent two decades in various capacities in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai, China’s most economically developed regions, acting as provincial governor and party boss. SVB collapse will boost Chinese stocks by slowing US rate rises: brokerage Li stressed stability in growth, employment and consumer prices in the press conference and pledged to spur growth through a combination of macro policies, domestic demand and innovation, without going into details. He also highlighted the importance of field research, urging officials at all levels to go to the grass roots to solve problems. Still, the lack of meaningful growth-boosting measures from Li has fanned some concerns about whether he has enough experience and power to steer the world’s second-largest economy affected by three years of rigid Covid restrictions. “This means Li Qiang has limited ownership in policy decisions at least during his first year in office, and the Politburo meeting will still be the key to assessing China’s policy direction,” said Yue Su, an economist at Economist Intelligence Unit. “Li’s priority will be to make China’s current development model more efficient rather than pursuing a completely different approach.” Caitong Securities said that Li’s emphasis on deepening reforms, active approach to research and improving people’s livelihoods should be viewed as positive signals that will eventually bolster appetite for risk assets. Investors should explore themes linked to the strategic new industries, such as green energy and high-end manufacturing. “The premier displayed pragmatism in responding to the issues that concern the market,” said Li Meicen, an analyst at the brokerage. “That has further boosted confidence in the economic recovery and development among investors.” Price war started by Tesla, BYD sends Chinese auto stocks into nosedive Investors will also get some solace from policy stability and continuity engineered by the new premier. While Li’s cabinet will carry out a sweeping overhaul of its agencies approved by the legislative National People’s Congress, he has also kept veterans in key posts at the central bank and the finance ministry to make sure there are no abrupt policy shifts. The new government will want to set stability as the tone for the first year, said Yu Bo, an analyst at Changjiang Securities. “Economic policies will be oriented towards growth recovery as well as reforms. Under such a policy environment, we’ll see a mild economic recovery in China.”