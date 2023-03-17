The euphoria surrounding China’s zero-Covid pivot has given way to caution and doubt in a surprise turnaround. Benchmarks tracking Chinese stocks favoured by Wall Street banks on “reopening playbook” have erased all of their gains this year in a US$422 billion rout. The MSCI China Index has fallen 1.1 per cent this month through Wednesday amid losses fanned by the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse turmoil to below its starting point this year. The gauge has lost all of its 18 per cent rally in 2023, erasing US$353 billion of market value from its peak on January 27. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index has weakened 4.6 per cent in March, bringing the index back to its level on December 30. Some US$69 billion has evaporated as the market reversed all of its 24 per cent gain in a seven-week sell-off. “There’s no shelter now when the global markets are rattled by financial turmoil,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager in Shanghai at Huichen Asset Management. “When will the slide in China stocks end? It’s a million-dollar question, and that largely depends on when strong growth will be back on track.” Investors grappling with the fallout of three bank failures in the US this month, including Silicon Valley Bank, were shaken by a crisis of confidence at Credit Suisse, before the Swiss lender turned for liquidity support from the central bank. At home, money managers are confronted with price wars among tech companies and carmakers, undermining earnings and recovery trajectory. The MSCI China Index tracks 712 stocks listed at home and abroad with a combined market capitalisation of US$2 trillion on February 28, according to its fact sheet . The Golden Dragon index tracks 63 Chinese companies listed in the US with a combined value of US$295 billion, according to Bloomberg data. Their biggest constituents – Alibaba Group, Tencent and Meituan – have declined by 19 per cent to 34 per cent from their peaks this year. They also slumped in Hong Kong. contributing to a 2.7 per cent loss in the Hang Seng Index this year. “The risk-aversion mode is on, given the doubt about the strength of the economic recovery and the liquidity crisis from the overseas financial system,” said Dai Qing, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities. “Price cuts and subsidy strategy in some sectors will lower expectations for corporate earnings.” Bets on China’s economic recovery gained momentum after Beijing began scrapping its zero-Covid curbs late last year, and the subsequent reopening of its borders came sooner than expected, surprising many economists at Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Li Qiang is good for China’s stock market, analysts say. Here’s why The reopening playbook would soon become one of the most crowded bets, as global fund managers swung from another “uninvestable” extreme. Now, signals emanating from China’s leadership at the recently-concluded “two sessions” in Beijing have been underwhelming, some analysts said. Premier Li Qiang refrained from providing meaningful measures to bolster growth in his maiden press briefing, while reiterating his commitment to carrying out major policies instituted by the Communist Party, such as the “common prosperity” initiative unpopular with foreign investors. The lack of a predictable policy environment and institutionalised measures means that business confidence is unlikely to bounce back in the near term, the Economist Intelligence Unit said in a note on Tuesday. “We’ll see more volatility going forward with a fluid macro environment, more disruption on the geopolitical front and a divergence in earnings performances,” said Fu Beijia, a fund manager at HSBC Jintrust Fund Management in Shanghai.