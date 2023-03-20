Embattled developer China Evergrande Group plans to unveil its offshore debt restructuring plan by the end of March, it said on Monday during a court hearing in Hong Kong. The heavily indebted company said it had acquired support from its overseas creditors for the proposed restructuring, and will publish the term sheets as early as Wednesday. The restructuring agreement is expected to be signed by the end of March and come into effect on October 1, according to the company. The lawsuit in Hong Kong is related to a HK$862.5 million (US$110 million) alleged financial obligation. If the agreement is done, it will be a big step for Evergrande Group on the path to restructuring its US$22.7 billion worth of offshore debt, which accounts for 7.5 per cent of the company’s total liabilities of more than US$300 billion. The court postponed the company’s petition hearing to July 31. “Our group has always been committed to the work of debt risk mitigation, and has always treated all the creditors from home or overseas fairly,” Xiao En, the company’s chief executive said on Monday in a written response to media queries. “Today’s verdict is good news for all parties. Meanwhile, we are downsizing the scale of operations and reinforcing our internal management, to focus on the most important things with limited resources. “We will continually disclose more significant information honestly, conquer the operational challenges, and continue to talk with our overseas creditors on that basis.” Evergrande has been in talks with its overseas creditors to try to reach an agreement since early last year, but missed its self-imposed deadlines several times Whether the company can survive its debt crisis will be a barometer for the whole Chinese property sector, and its restructuring plan will also be a reference point for other developers that have defaulted. The company is expected to release its financial reports in April and May. Its shares were suspended from trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange a year ago, and it faces the risk of delisting if it fails to do so. The company’s chances of survival improved slightly late last year when China’s government launched a series of rescue measures to aid the country’s property sector - a key driver of the world second-largest economy’s growth. Beijing’s top regulators fired “three arrows” – bank credit, bond issuance and equity financing – within some 20 days in November to crack the ice that had chilled the sector and weighed down China’s gross domestic product. But so far, the rescue efforts appear to have been largely targeted at developers with relatively healthy balance sheets. As a result, several indebted Chinese developers have stepped up their debt restructuring efforts to shore up their balance sheets and strive to earn the help on offer from the authorities . In the latest examples, Sunac China Holdings and CIFI Holdings this month got the approval of overseas creditors for their latest debt restructuring schemes, including measures allowing those creditors to partly or completely convert their dollar bonds into shares, according to several Chinese media reports. The details of Sunac’s restructuring plan are expected to be announced by the end of March, according to reports in state-owned media outlet the Paper.