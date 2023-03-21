Hong Kong stocks rebounded in a “band-aid” rally as regulators stepped in to reassure investors following a US$122 billion global rout in banking stocks over the past week linked to Credit Suisse crisis and failures at US midsize lenders. The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 19,063.60 at local noon trading break. The Tech Index gained 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent. The city’s benchmark index slumped yesterday to the lowest level since December 7. HSBC appreciated 2 per cent to HK$51.45 and AIA Group leapt 2.8 per cent to HK$77.80, recouping their steep losses on Monday. Baidu added 0.9 per cent to HK$144.80 and WuXi Biologics jumped 6.8 per cent to HK$48.20. Macau casino operator Sands China rose 1.4 per cent to HK$26.25 while EV maker Xpeng added 6.8 per cent to HK$36.30. “Investor optimism was given a Band-Aid,” analysts at Saxo Bank said in a note to clients. “That said, investors are also hoping financial stability concerns will spur Fed Chair Jerome Powell to dial back on a hike and his [hawkish] tone.” The MSCI World Banks Index lost US$122 billion over the past seven days, according to Bloomberg data. amid the banking crisis in the US and Europe, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the implosion at Credit Suisse. Some US$150 billion of value was erased from the Hang Seng Index and the MSCI China Index over the same period. Thousands of jobs at risk as UBS seeks to absorb Credit Suisse after rescue Regulators in the UK and Europe sought to restore confidence in the market on Monday after the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse wiped out some US$17 billion of capital instruments held by investors. In the US, regulators are studying plans to guarantee all deposit if the banking crisis continues to worsen, Bloomberg reported. In Hong Kong, the monetary authority and the Securities and Futures Commission said the Credit Suisse situation represented “low exposure” to the city’s financial-market stability given its relatively small presence. Those measures to contain the crisis are, however, fuelling bets the Federal Reserve will proceed with its policy tightening this week. Current bets on a quarter-point hike have increased to 73 per cent, according to Fed fund futures. The odds had earlier fallen to just over 50 per cent before the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse on Sunday. “The debate now is a 25-basis point rate hike in March, or none at all,” Bank of America said in a note on Monday. “More financial instability could tip the balance in the direction of a pause in the rate hiking cycle.” Two stocks debuted on Tuesday. Zhejiang Taotao Vehicles dropped 14 per cent tp 10.07 yuan in Shenzhen, while chemicals manufacturer Suqian Unitech surged 44 per cent to 18.50 yuan in Shanghai. Major Asian markets advanced on Tuesday, with benchmark indexes in South Korea and Australia gaining 0.4 per cent to 1 per cent. Japan’s market is closed for public holiday.